ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 711,763 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 214,561 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199,830 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. 208,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.