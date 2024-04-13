Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

