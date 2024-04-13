Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
