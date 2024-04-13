Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

