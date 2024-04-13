Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Up 2.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 124,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 214,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 44.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

