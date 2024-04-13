Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $6,064.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,965.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00122758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00180933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00106420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,490,411 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

