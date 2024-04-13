PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $381.74 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.47194623 USD and is down -11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,171,589.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

