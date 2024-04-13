Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,042,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.