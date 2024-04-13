Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.86 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

