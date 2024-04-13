Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 516,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,725. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

