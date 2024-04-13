Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $279.07. 2,907,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

