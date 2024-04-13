Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

PANW stock traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $279.07. 2,907,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

