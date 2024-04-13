Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $89.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Palomar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.