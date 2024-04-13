Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after purchasing an additional 626,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

