Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 244,662 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $1,191,503.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 831,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

