PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,558. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

