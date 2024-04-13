PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,802 shares of company stock worth $8,932,558 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

