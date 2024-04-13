Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

