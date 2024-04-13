Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.04. The company has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
