Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

