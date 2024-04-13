Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 505.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $44.04 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

