Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

