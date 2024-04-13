Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

