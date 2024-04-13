Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

