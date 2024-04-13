Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Raised to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.40. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $105,737.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

