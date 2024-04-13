Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.55. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 66,339 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PMT
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Energy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.