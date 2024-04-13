Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.55. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 66,339 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

