Persistence Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $54.73 million and $660,283.96 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,667,848 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

