Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

