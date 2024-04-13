Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

