Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

