Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,291. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

