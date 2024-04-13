PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,856,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 918,196 shares.The stock last traded at $100.31 and had previously closed at $100.24.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

