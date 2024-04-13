PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 2.8%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 27,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 96,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

PJX Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

