Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Billion

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

