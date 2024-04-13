Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Progressive stock opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Progressive by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after buying an additional 4,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

