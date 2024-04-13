Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

PYOIF stock remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

