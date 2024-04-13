Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
PYOIF stock remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
