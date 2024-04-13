ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 5%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.74 and last traded at $97.54. 196,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 365,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.