Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 91,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 785,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

