Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

About Pyxis Tankers

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

