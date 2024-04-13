Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.57 and last traded at $83.57. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

