QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

