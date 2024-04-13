QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,932,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,612,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after buying an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.