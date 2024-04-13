Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.41.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.71 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.67.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

