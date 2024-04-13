Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.