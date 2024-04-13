QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $13.93. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 180,763 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

QuickLogic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $350,482. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Articles

