Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.00. 74,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 68,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

