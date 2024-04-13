Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 3,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
