Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 3,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

