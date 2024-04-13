REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,620 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.09 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

