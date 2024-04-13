Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 56.78% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MOOD traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

