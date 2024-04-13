Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) vs. Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Head to Head Review

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renault and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renault $56.68 billion N/A $2.38 billion N/A N/A Sysmex $3.04 billion 3.32 $338.80 million $0.51 31.60

Renault has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Renault has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renault and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renault 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sysmex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Renault and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renault N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 10.25% 11.15% 8.23%

Dividends

Renault pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sysmex pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Renault beats Sysmex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

