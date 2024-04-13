Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 267.2% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 463,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Announces Dividend

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

